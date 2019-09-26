The Texas Tech women’s tennis team will compete in the TCU Big 5 Challenge on Friday at Texas Christian's campus.
Texas A&M, TCU and Georgia will be joining Tech in the tournament, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Georgia’s team consists of five nationally-ranked players competing in singles, including No. 1 Katarina Jokic, No. 13 Marta Gonzalez, No. 37 Vivian Wolff, No. 69 Meg Kowalski and No. 13 Eleni Christofi.
Texas A&M’s team has three nationally-ranked players competing in singles play, with No. 28 Katya Townsend, No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith and No. 112 Tatiana Makarova, according to the release.
In the 2018-2019 season, the Lady Raiders earned 14 singles wins and five doubles win, according to the release. Former Lady Raider Felicity Maltby and sophomore Nell Miller went 2-0 over the weekend after defeating Texas A&M's McBryde and Goldsmith, 6-1, and Missouri's Middlebrooks and Wright, 7-6.
Former Lady Raider Lana Rush and sophomore Kennedy Bridgforth also went 2-0 in the tournament, defeating Texas A&M's Faa-Hviding and McQuaid, 7-5, and Missouri’s Nash and Fukutoku, 6-4.
At the Midland Racquet Club Collegiate Tennis Classic, sophomore Olivia Peet and Miller went 4-0 to win the doubles tournament title, according to the release. Peet also won the singles match after defeating Baylor's Kristina Sorokolet to go 5-0 on the weekend.
After the TCU Big 5, the Lady Raiders will compete in the Baylor Invitational on Oct. 4.
