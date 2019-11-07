The Texas Tech women’s tennis team will conclude the fall season with a three-day tournament at the Thunderbird Invitational in Tempe, Arizona on Friday.
Tech is one of 11 teams scheduled to compete in the tournament, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The other competitors include Washington, Kansas, San Diego, California, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State and Mississippi State.
Sophomores Kennedy Bridgforth, Nell Miller and Isa Di Laura will compete in the event along with freshman Lisa Mays and senior Reagan Collins, according to the release. The doubles teams will compete at 3:30 p.m. against Arizona State and Mississippi State.
The team will start singles action at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday against Notre Dame, according to the release. Doubles action will take place at noon against Michigan.
