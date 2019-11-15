The Texas Tech women’s golf team signed one player for the 2020 season on Thursday.
Pyrene Delample will be the second player on the team who is from France, specifically Bourgoin according to a Tech Athletics news release. Delample is ranked No. 800 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings but has been ranked as high as No. 750.
Delample has played in six Junior National Championships with a stroke-play title in 2016, according to the release. She has also won WAGR events as well as the Grand Prix du Golfclub de Lyon and the Grand Prix de Besancon in 2017.
The new signee has also won the French Ladies Cup, according to the release. Delample has placed in the top-three in two international tournaments in 2019 and tied for third in the English Girls U 18.
