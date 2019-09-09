The Texas Tech women’s golf team will begin its 2019-2020 season at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas at 8 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
The invitational will be at the location of the PGA Tour's annual AT&T Byron Nelson tournament, according to a Tech Athletics release. The 72-hole course will be evenly split between the two days – 36 holes played on Monday and 36 holes played on Tuesday.
“We're looking forward to getting our season started," head coach JoJo Robertson said, regarding the start of the season, according to the release. "Trinity Forest is a great golf course and will be a good test for us. We have two players who will be playing in their first event, so we are excited to see them compete.”
The last time the Red Raiders competed in the invitational was in 2017, where they finished in fourth place, according to the release. Junior Louisa Brunt competed in the event two years ago and is the only player on the team who has experience in the invitational.
Junior Sofia Garcia is coming off a multi-record breaking sophomore season, according to the release. The Asuncion, Paraguay native, won three individual titles and scored a 64 at the Entrada Classic in March, which broke the single-round mark.
Junior Amy Taylor is coming off a season where she shot her lowest round of 66, according to the release. Sophomore Cecilie Nielsen is coming off a freshman season where she had the lowest round of 68 and a 76.25 scoring average.
Sophomore Anna Doug returns from a freshman year where she had the second-highest scoring average with a 74.65, according to the release. Doug was also a contender in the NCAA Norman Regional and tied for seventh at 2-under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.