The Texas Tech women’s golf team will wrap up its fall season on Nov. 1 with Battle at the Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
The team is returning to Cabo for the first time since 2006, according to a Tech Athletics news release. There will be 15 teams competing in Mexico, including No. 43 Tech. The eight other ranked teams that are competing consist of Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, LSU, Virginia Tech, Denver, Texas A&M, San Jose State and Augusta.
Tech’s lineup for the weekend will be senior Sofia Garcia, junior Amy Taylor, junior Louisa Brunt, freshman Gala Dumez and sophomore Cecilie Nielsen, according to the release. This is the first time this season Tech head coach JoJo Robertson has used this lineup.
Garcia, who has been on the ANNIKA Award Watch List since August, leads the team with a 69.55 stroke average over 11 rounds, according to the release. In the fall season, the Asuncion, Paraguay, native has earned an individual title and top-five finishes in four tournaments.
Brunt has earned two top-10 finishes in the three tournaments she participated in, according to the release. Taylor, who has played in 11 rounds this fall season, is second on the team with a 73 stroke average.
In her first season on the team, Dumez has shot two rounds in under par this season, according to the release. Nielsen will play in her third tournament in the fall.
