The Texas Tech women’s golf team defeated UC Davis 3-2 to finish in third place at the East/West Match Play on Tuesday in Madison, Wisconsin.
Sunday’s play was delayed because of rain and the tournament was shortened by one match, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The delay prompted Tech and UC Davis to fight for third on the final day of the tournament.
Junior Amy Taylor was the first Lady Raider to hit the course on Tuesday morning and she secured the lead in the first four holes, according to the release. The junior finished the match with a 6 and 5 win over UC Davis’ Yoonhee Kim.
Sophomore Cecilie Nielsen recorded the second win for the team with a 2-up win decided on the 18th hole, according to the release. Junior Sofia Garcia took the outright spot of second place with shooting 3 and 2 after being tied on Monday.
Sophomore Anna Dong and freshman Gala Dumez both lost their matches, according to the release.
The team will continue its season on Oct. 7 at the annual Illini Invitational in Medinah, Illinois.
