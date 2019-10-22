The Texas Tech women’s golf team finished the Jim West Challenge at Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos, Texas on Monday in second place after shooting a 294 as a team.
Tech finished the first two rounds with a 24-under par but fell behind Ole Miss after shooting three individual rounds over par, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The second-place finish is the second time the team has placed in the top-two.
“I’m so proud of our team and their great play this week," head coach JoJo Robertson said, according to the release. “We improved on several areas we've been working on. The conditions were definitely tougher in the final round and they did what they needed to do and hung in there.”
Junior Sofia Garcia led the team with a tie for third place, according to the release. The finish marks Garcia’s fourth consecutive top-10 finish in the fall season. The junior shot four birdies and ended the tournament at 8-under.
Junior Amy Taylor and freshman Gala Dumez were tied for first after Sunday’s action but finished in ninth place at the conclusion of the tournament, according to the release. The ninth-place finish is Taylor and Dumez’s first top-10 finish of the season.
Junior Louisa Brunt tied for 31st after shooting a 1-over, according to the release. Sophomore Anna Dong had to withdraw from the tournament after sustaining an ankle injury.
The team will finish its fall slate on Nov. 1 at the Battle at the Beach in Cabo, Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.