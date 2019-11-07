The Texas Tech women’s golf team ended its fall season in Cabo, Mexico with a sixth-place finish in Battle of the Beach on Sunday.
The team had three top-five finishes in the fall season, according to Tech Athletics. In the first tournament, Trinity Forest Invitational on Sept. 10, Tech placed second out of 872 schools.
Junior Sofia Garcia earned the individual title in the tournament with an 8-under-par, according to Tech Athletics. Garcia finished the weekend shooting a 64, which broke the tournament’s previous record of 68, while junior Amy Taylor tied for 11th place at 4-over.
On Sept. 22, the team traveled to Madison, Wisconsin, to play in the East/West Match Play, according to Tech Athletics. The Lady Raiders ended the three-day tournament with a third-place finish, knocking out UC Davis 3-2 in the tiebreaker.
Garcia finished in second place at the tournament with a 3&2 win, according to Tech Athletics. Taylor also had a 6&5 win over UC Davis’ Yoonhee Kim.
After a 13-day break, the team traveled to Medinah, Illinois, on Oct. 7 for the Illini Invitational. Tech finished in eighth place with an 8-over-par, according to Tech Athletics. Garcia finished in fifth place individually with a 5-under.
Taylor ended the two-day tournament in 24th with a 2-over, according to Tech Athletics. Junior Lousia Brunt tied for 50th and shot a 4-over-par.
The Lady Raiders continued action at the Jim West Challenge on Oct. 10 in San Marcos, Texas. Tech played their way to 2nd place with a 294 score, according to Tech Athletics. The team was four strokes behind Ole Miss, shooting a 24-under.
Garcia tied for third place after shooting 8-under and shot four birdies in four of the last eight holes, according to Tech Athletics. Taylor and freshman Gala Dumez finished in ninth place while Brunt shot a 1-over and tied for 31st place.
Tech traveled to Cabo, Mexico, on Nov. 1 to participate in the Battle of the Beach for the last tournament of the fall season. The team finished in sixth place after shooting an 11-under, according to Tech Athletics. The Lady Raiders were in front of Texas A&M but shot a 7-under in the last round.
Garcia finished in 12th place with a 2-under-par and shot six birdies in her last four holes, according to Tech Athletics. Nielson shot a 3-under while Taylor shot a 2-under and finished two strokes behind Garcia for a 31st place finish.
The team will start the spring season on Feb. 3 at the SMU/DAC Challenge in Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.