All conference game times have yet to be decided aside from the Dec. 19 matchup (As of Nov. 18).
The Lady Raiders will begin their 2020-2021 conference slate with one of the most accomplished women’s basketball programs in the nation, Baylor. Coming off of a national title in 2019, the Bears have plenty of talent under head coach Kim Mulkey.
The Lady Raiders have not fared well as of late against Baylor, losing 23 games in a row, with their last win coming at home in 2006.
Last season, however, Tech gave Baylor one of their closest games of the season, and even put up the highest points (79) against the Bears on the year.
In the first match, former Lady Raider Brittany Brewer garnered 24 points, current Lady Raiders Lexi Gordon and Chrislyn Carr combined for 34 points. Tech lost 87-79 but showed why they could compete with top-tier teams in the country.
Now, with new head coach Krista Gerlich and the addition of the league’s second-leading scorer in 2019, Vivian Gray, Tech will try and snap the streak in Waco on Dec. 14. The time has yet to be announced.
Tech will play its second conference game against TCU at 2 p.m. on Dec. 19. This will be the Lady Raiders’ first Big 12 game at home, taking place at United Supermarkets Arena.
Tech has had success over TCU of late, sweeping the 2019-2020 season series over the Lady Horned Frogs with an 80-76 victory and an 87-83 victory.
The two teams have played a total of 20 matches dating back to 1998, and despite Tech winning of late, they trail the overall series with nine wins to TCU’s 11, according to Tech Athletics.
The game against TCU will mark a four-game homestand for the Lady Raiders, who will face three non-conference foes in Southern, Morgan State and Incarnate Word before traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for their third conference matchup against Oklahoma State on Jan. 2, 2021.
This matchup has inherent headlines, with one of Tech’s top players, Vivian Gray, transferring from Oklahoma State to play for Gerlich and Tech.
The Lady Raiders have defended their home court well against the Lady Cowgirls, tallying a 13-4 record at United Supermarkets Arena against them.
Last season, they split the season series, but game one was record-breaking for Tech, as they knocked down a historic 20-three-pointers on route to a 109-79 victory.
After the game against Oklahoma State, conference play is officially underway, and there will be no more non-conference matches for the rest of the year.
Tech will then travel back to Lubbock for a two-game home stint against Oklahoma and Iowa State.
On Jan. 6, Tech will welcome the Lady Sooners to United Supermarkets Arena.
Tech has swept Oklahoma in the season series for two years straight and will look to continue the tradition moving forward.
In their last game, Tech’s Andrayah Adams had a career-high 29-point performance to bolster a 106-94 Tech victory on the road. The tandem of Carr and Gordon also were in the 20-point club, with Carr having 23 points and Gordon having 22.
Then, on Jan. 10, the Lady Raiders will welcome Iowa State to the mix for the 30th matchup since 1999, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech is lagging behind Iowa State on the series with 11 wins to the Lady Cyclones’ 18; in fact, the Lady Raiders have only won two games since 2017, one of which was the most recent behind 27 points from Brewer.
Iowa State has one of the most prolific scorers in the conference in junior guard Ashley Joens, who led the Big 12 in scoring last year as a sophomore.
The first and second-place Big 12 scorers from the 2019 season will meet in Gray and Joens when Iowa State comes to United Supermarkets Arena.
On Jan. 13, Tech will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, to play against the Lady Mountaineers.
Tech has struggled against West Virginia, losing seven matches in a row. On the series, the Lady Raiders have five wins out of 17 matches dating back to 2013, according to Tech Athletics.
Despite the disparity, the past five matches have been within single digits, and the most recent match was decided by two points in favor of the Lady Mountaineers.
Tech will then return to Lubbock for the last home game of the first round of conference play against Texas on Jan. 17.
The Lady Longhorns have consistently had one of the most competitive women’s basketball rosters in the league.
The last match between the Lady Raiders and Texas ended with Tech falling 81-66 at home.
Now, Tech will try and break the 14-game losing skid with a win over Texas at United Supermarkets Arena.
The last game of the first round of conference play will see the Lady Raiders traveling to take on Kansas on Jan. 20 in Lawrence, Kansas.
On the series, Tech has an edge over the Lady Jayhawks, winning 15 of the last 25 matchups, according to Tech Athletics.
The last game between the two took place in Lubbock and saw Gordon and Adams both go for 19 points in a victory.
Tech will look to keep the streak alive against the Lady Jayhawks on the road.
Feb. 3, the Lady Raiders will welcome Kansas State to United Supermarkets Arena for the 28th match since 1999, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech has lost 10 in a row to the Lady Wildcats and are on their longest losing against Kansas State streak since joining the conference.
In Manhattan, the Lady Raiders have a 3-10 record against the Lady Wildcats. At home, the record improves to 4-8.
With a new-look team, Tech will try and break the skid.
The conference portion of the basketball season includes each team playing each other twice.
The next round of conference play is as follows:
- Jan. 23: Lady Raiders at TCU
- Jan. 27: Lady Raiders vs. West Virginia
- Jan. 30: Lady Raiders at Texas
- Feb. 3: Lady Raiders vs. Kansas State
- Feb. 6: Lady Raiders at Iowa State
- Feb. 10: Lady Raiders vs. Baylor
- Feb. 13: Lady Raiders vs. Oklahoma State
- Feb. 17: Lady Raiders at Oklahoma
- Feb. 20: Lady Raiders vs. Kansas
- Feb. 24: Lady Raiders at Kansas State
