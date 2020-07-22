On Wednesday, sophomore punter Austin McNamara was named a candidate for the Ray Guy Award, and sophomore kicker Trey Wolff was selected to the Lou Groza Award Watch List. Tech was the only Big-12 school, and one of seven schools nationally to place a punter and a kicker on each respective watch list.
As a redshirt freshman, Wolff had an impactful season not only individually, but on the record books as well. The Spring native knocked 20 field goals through the uprights during the 2019 season, which was second all-time in single-season history for the Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics. On a national scale, Wolff ranked seventh in the country in field goal percentage, kicking 90.9 percent. In the Big-12 conference, his kicking accuracy earned him a tab on the books, as he tied for 11th all-time in single-season league history after his freshman campaign.
Wolff finished the season making 20-of-22 field goal attempts and 40-of-41 extra point attempts. His accomplished season also earned him All-Big 12 recognitions by the conference coaches.
The Lou Groza Award has annually recognized the nation’s top kicker since 1992. The initial watch list for the award begins with 30 preseason candidates while more individuals get added throughout the year. On Nov. 5, The Palm Beach County Sports Commission will reduce the candidates to 20 semifinalists, then to three finalists on November 24, and the following month, on Dec. 10, a winner will be announced on ESPN.
Another special teams maestro was Tech punter McNamara, who also stapled his name in the Red Raider record books. McNamara led all freshman punters on a national scale and was ranked 16 nationally with his 45.0 average yards per punt statistic. His average punting distance was never before seen by a freshman punter at Tech, and only three other Red Raiders in history have punted farther, on average, than McNamara his freshman season, according to Tech Athletics.
The freshman was also skillful in where he landed his punts, as he made a number of them non-returnable. In fact, out of McNamara’s 59 punts on the year, only nine were returned. His FBS net punting average, a punting average statistic with the return yardage factored in, was ranked fourth among all Division 1 punters, per NCAA Statistics. After a proficient inaugural season for McNamara, he earned Freshman All-American honors by the FWAA, Pro Football Focus and The Athletic, and was the first Red Raider punter to ever receive those honors.
In 2000, The Ray Guy Award was created to acknowledge the country’s top collegiate punter. The preseason watch list is made of 19 punters, which is cut down to 10 semifinalists on Nov. 24, and then to three finalists on Dec. 2. Finally, the recipient of the award will be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards live on ESPN on Dec. 10.
