Texas Tech football’s Head Coach Matt Wells announced sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman will miss several weeks due to a shoulder injury he suffered in the Red Raiders’ game against Arizona on Saturday, leaving the starting quarterback job open for the upcoming game against Oklahoma.
Bowman’s injury occurred early in the second half after he was thrown to the ground, landing on his left shoulder. Before the hit that sent the quarterback to the locker room for evaluation, Bowman threw for 166 yards, according to statbroadcast.com. Bowman then returned to lead the Red Raiders on the next offensive drive and finished the game with 311 passing yards.
Despite finishing the game against Arizona, Bowman will be out for several weeks, allowing senior Jackson Tyner, junior Jett Duffey or another backup QB to lead the Red Raiders.
Bowman is the second quarterback to suffer an injury preventing him from play as freshman Maverick McIvor will also miss a majority of the season. Wells said McIvor will be possibly out until Nov. as the freshman had surgery on his foot after suffering an injury in a scrimmage in the preseason.
The most experienced quarterback on Tech’s roster, Tyner, has appeared in 16 games as a collegiate quarterback, according to sports-reference.com. Tyner started his career at Rice in 2016 after he redshirted in 2015, giving him an extra year of eligibility.
In his first season at Rice, Tyner appeared in four games, throwing for 318 yards while recording 44 rushing yards and 24 receiving yards, according to sports-reference.com. After his first two appearances, Tyner threw for 54 yards and rushed for 27 yards before having a breakout game against University of Texas at El Paso. Against the Miners, Tyner recorded 196 passing yards and two passing touchdowns while also receiving a single pass for a 24-yard touchdown, leading the Owls to a 44-24 win.
Tyner saw the most playing time in his 2017 season, appearing in six games for the Owls, according to sports-reference.com. In his sophomore season, Tyner recorded 598 passing yards, 44 rushing yards and 17 receiving yards. The quarterback set a career-high in Rice’s game against Pittsburgh as he threw for 222 yards and a touchdown, despite throwing three interceptions.
Last season, Tyner appeared in four games for Rice, according to sports-reference.com. Tyner only threw 20 passes with nine of them being completions for 132 total passing yards. The junior’s game against Houston was Tyner’s biggest game as he threw for 88 yards. Tyner did not throw a single touchdown in his final season with the Owls as he transferred to Tech after the season.
After the first three games of Tech’s season, Tyner made two appearances as he played at the end of the games against Montana State and UTEP, according to sports-reference.com. The senior graduate transfer attempted three passes and one rush, recording six rushing yards.
Although Tyner has more overall experience as a collegiate quarterback, Duffey has had the most experience with Tech’s offense as a backup and starting quarterback. Duffey has appeared in nine games with the Red Raiders and has thrown for 1,241 yards.
In his freshman season with the Red Raiders, Duffey appeared in a single game against Eastern Washington, according to sports-reference.com. Duffey completed both of his pass attempts for 16 total passing yards as he also ran for six yards on four rushing attempts.
Last season, Duffey saw more playing time after Bowman missed several games due to one of his lungs collapsing on two separate occasions in his 2018 season.
With Bowman out, Duffey led the Red Raiders in seven games, helping Tech defeat Lamar, Texas Christian and Kansas, according to sports-reference.com. Duffey threw for 1,221 yards and eight total touchdowns while gaining 369 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns. The sophomore set his career-high in passing yards against Texas as he threw for 444 yards and a career-high four passing touchdowns. Duffey finished the 2018 season with a 143.5 passing rating as he completed 67.5 percent of his passes on 154 attempts.
As Tech has completed three games in its 2019 season, Duffey’s only appearance was against University of Texas at El Paso, where he completed his only pass attempted for a four-yard gain, according to sports-reference.com.
Along with Bowman, McIvor, Tyner and Duffey, Tech has a fifth quarterback on the roster, freshman Logan Greene who has not made a single appearance this year, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders’ first game without Bowman will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 28 against Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma as both teams will be coming off bye weeks. The game will start conference play for both the Red Raiders and the Sooners.
