With the Texas Tech football team’s season halfway done, the Red Raiders have posted a 3-3 overall record in the Red Raiders’ first season under head coach Matt Wells. The Red Raiders have not lost a single game at Jones AT&T Stadium, but have yet to record a win on the road.
Opening the season, Tech defeated Montana State 45-10 at home. In the Red Raiders’ win, Tech recorded 691 total offensive yards as sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman threw for 436 yards and two touchdowns. Bowman found success in his passing game as he completed 75.5 percent of his pass attempts. Sophomore Xavier White led the Red Raiders in receiving, recording 107 yards and a single receiving touchdown.
As Tech’s offense thrived against Montana State, the Red Raiders’ defense only gave up 289 yards in their season opener, according to Tech Athletics. Tech’s defense held the Bobcats to 127 rushing yards and 162 passing yards. The Red Raiders’ third defense played a part in the win as Montana State only converted two of its 16 attempts. Senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks led the defense with 11 total tackles and two quarterback hits and junior linebacker Evan Rambo recorded Tech’s only sack.
Following the win against Montana State, Tech continued its success at home as the Red Raiders defeated the University of Texas at El Paso 38-3. The Red Raiders recorded 424 total offensive yards as Bowman led Tech’s offense with 277 passing yards and three touchdowns, according to Tech Athletics. Sophomore wide receiver Dalton Rigdon led Tech’s receivers with a career-high 83 receiving yards.
Defensively, the Red Raiders allowed just 131 total yards, according to Tech Athletics. Tech’s defense shut down UTEP’s passing game as the Miners only recorded 54 total passing yards. Although UTEP had possession of the ball for almost six minutes longer than Tech, the Miners, just like the Bobcats, could not convert on third down.
Of UTEP’s 15 attempts on third down, the Miners converted just twice. Brooks led the team in tackles with 11 and also led the defense with 1.5 tackles for loss.
Tech traveled to Tucson, Arizona for its first road test of the season against Arizona. The Red Raiders suffered their first loss of the year as the Wildcats recorded a 28-14 win. In the loss, Tech’s offense recorded 411 total yards with Bowman leading the team with 307 passing yards and a touchdown, according to Tech Athletics. Junior wide receiver T.J. Vasher led the receivers with 96 receiving yards.
Despite Tech’s success on defense in the first two games of the season, the Red Raiders gave up 499 total yards to Arizona, according to Tech Athletics. Arizona’s quarterback Khalil Tate led the Wildcats with 185 passing yards as well as leading the team with 145 rushing yards. Although the defense gave up more yards than its first two games combined, the Red Raiders recorded its first takeaway of the season in Tucson as senior defensive back Douglas Coleman III recorded two interceptions.
In the game against the Wildcats, Bowman went down in the third quarter and exited the game. After Arizona’s following drive, Bowman returned from the locker room to finish the rest of the game.
Riding a 2-1 overall record, the Red Raiders traveled to Norman, Oklahoma for its first conference game of the season. In Norman, the Red Raiders suffered a 55-16 loss. As Bowman was announced out for several weeks because of a shoulder injury suffered against Arizona, Wells played both senior Jackson Tyner and junior Jett Duffey at quarterback in hopes of finding a new starter.
Against the Sooners, the Red Raiders recorded 314 total yards, according to Tech Athletics. Tyner started the game at quarterback but was pulled after his first two drives, where he completed one of his five pass attempts for two yards. Duffey finished the rest of the game as he completed 11 of his 20 passes for 120 passing yards. Rigdon led the receivers for the second time this season with 37 receiving yards.
Tech’s defense struggled for the second consecutive week as the Sooners recorded 644 total yards, according to Tech Athletics. Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts led the Sooners’ offense with 415 passing yards and three touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback also recorded the second-most rushing yards with 70 yards on the ground. Junior linebacker Riko Jeffers led the defense with seven tackles, and junior defensive lineman Eli Howard led the defense with 2 tackles for loss and a sack.
After suffering two straight losses on the road, the Red Raiders came back to Lubbock to defeat No. 21 Oklahoma State 45-35. Of Tech’s 586 total yards, Duffey threw for a season-high 424 yards and four touchdowns, according to Tech Athletics. Vasher led the receivers with 110 receiving yards as eight Red Raiders recorded 20 or more receiving yards. Redshirt freshman SaRodorick Thompson led Tech’s running game with 71 rushing yards.
Oklahoma State recorded 509 total yards against the Red Raiders, but Tech’s defense forced three interceptions and seven sacks to prevent the Cowboys from outscoring them, according to Tech Athletics. Coleman intercepted two passes as junior defensive back Damarcus Fields also picked off a pass. Brooks led the defense with 19 tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble and quarterback hit.
Following Tech’s upset, three Red Raiders earned weekly Big 12 awards, according to the Big 12 Conference. Duffey was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, Brooks was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and redshirt freshman kicker Trey Wolff was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.
Along with the Big 12 awards, Brooks was tabbed to the Bednarik Award Watch List, Pro Football Focus College’s Big 12 Defensive Team of the Week as well as being named the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Award Player of the Week and Dave Campbell’s Coverboy of the Week. Duffey was also recognized nationally as he was named the Maxwell Player of the Week and Davey O’Brien Quarterback of the Week.
Coming off of the upset against Oklahoma State, Tech traveled to Waco to take on No. 22 Baylor. The Bears ultimately defeated the Red Raiders in double overtime 33-30. In the loss, Tech recorded 510 total yards as Duffey threw for 362 yards and a touchdown, according to Tech Athletics. RJ Turner was the most-targeted receiver as he recorded 138 yards off seven completions. Thompson led the running game as he was the only Red Raider with positive rushing yards, recording 153 yards on the ground.
Baylor recorded 525 total yards as Charlie Brewer threw for 352 yards, according to Tech Athletics. Heading into the game against Tech, Brewer had not thrown a single interception, but the Red Raiders forced three. Coleman, Rambo and junior defensive back Ja’Marcus Ingram each recorded an interception while Howard and senior Broderick Washington both recorded a sack. Brooks led the defense with eight tackles and two quarterback hits.
At the midseason, Coleman was honored as a Midseason All-American by The Athletic as well as Sporting News and Associated Press since the defensive back led the nation with six interceptions, according to Tech Athletics. Brooks was also named an All-American by The Athletic.
With the Red Raiders 3-3 at the midway point of the season, the team will continue its season against Iowa State. The game will be Tech’s homecoming game with kickoff set for 11 a.m. on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.
