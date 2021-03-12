The No. 9 Red Raiders won their 11th contest in a row Friday afternoon after a 4-3 win over the Uconn Huskies. Brandon Birdsell and Kurt Wilson starred for Tech in the contest.
Tech’s Friday lineup was as follows:
1. Dru Baker (LF)
2. Jace Jung (2B)
3. Dylan Neuse (CF)
4. Braydon Runion (DH)
5. Cal Conley (SS)
6. Braxton Fulford (C)
7. Cole Stilwell (1B)
8. Easton Murrell (RF)
9. Kurt Wilson (3B)
Freshman catcher/infielder Nate Rombach was left out of the lineup for just the third time all season in the contest, and junior catcher Braxton Fulford started behind the plate for the fourth time in the Red Raiders’ last five games.
Sophomore RHP Brandon Birdsell got the nod for his third start of the season in the game. Going into the start, Birdsell had amassed a 1-0 record, a 6.52 ERA, and a 1.448 WHIP in three appearances on the year.
Birdsell opposed Uconn’s junior RHP Ben Casparius, who had a 1-1 record, a 2.61 ERA, and a 1.016 WHIP in three appearances of his own, according to baseball-reference.
Uconn scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning off a two-out RBI-single. Fortunately for Tech, Birdsell was able to limit the damage by stranding a couple of baserunners later in the inning.
The Red Raiders responded quickly after falling behind early.
After the first two Tech batters of the game walked, freshman shortstop Cal Conley smacked a two-out double into the gap in right-center field that scored both runners, giving Tech a 2-1 lead.
The score remained the same until the bottom of the third inning, when Conley’s second hit of the game scored sophomore left fielder Dru Baker. To that point, Conley had both of the Red Raiders’ hits in the game.
From that point on, there was not much scoring in the game.
Birdsell enjoyed his best start of the young season Friday, pitching 6.0 innings of one run baseball. He struck out five batters and allowed four hits before being replaced by freshman RHP Andrew Devine.
“(Our) guys were able to flush out that (offensive dry spell) and focus on defense knowing it was going to be a tight game today,” Birdsell said. “When everyone's in and as a team everyone kind of feels that off each other, that energy where, ‘Hey I'm not swinging it today like gotta play defense,’ or whatever that is for that certain guy, but all around everyone was ready to go today.”
The Red Raiders and Huskies traded runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and top of the eighth inning before the ninth inning began. The score was 4-2 in favor of Tech at this time.
Freshman RHPs Brendan Girton and Derek Bridges were both called upon in the ninth inning, but failed to record more than one out between the two of them.
With runners at the corners, and the runner on first base representing the tying run, senior RHP Connor Queen entered the game looking for his second save of the season. Queen’s first batter grounded out, scoring the runner at third base putting the score at 4-3 Tech.
Then, Queen gave up a single into right field. Just when it looked like the Red Raiders were going to have to play in their first bottom of the ninth at Rip Griffin Park, junior utility man Kurt Wilson came to the rescue. After starting the game at third base, Wilson gunned down the tying run all the way from right field to end the game right then and there.
Wilson’s highlight was one of many on the day from the Red Raider outfield, who had made numerous wild diving catches on the day, including one that turned into a double play.
“(Kurt Wilson) had a really tough at bat there to end the eighth, and (he) very easily could have gone out to right field....and maybe not (have been) as in tuned with the game as what he needed to be,” head coach Tim Tadlock said. “He's a baseball player, (and) he's gonna play on both sides of it. (We're) really proud of the way the guys are handling that part of (the game)".
Birdsell received the win in the game, improving his record to 2-0 on the season.
Game two between the Red Raiders and the Huskies will be Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
The pitching matchup in that game will be Tech’s LHP Patrick Monteverde (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. Uconn’s RHP Joe Simeone (1-1, 4.91 ERA).
All games in the series will be streamed on ESPN+.
