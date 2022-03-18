Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team will advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating Montana State 97-62 and securing the largest NCAA Tournament margin of victory in school history (35 points), according to Tech Athletics.
After emerging from the first round of the West Regional, hosted in the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California, Tech will play either No. 6 Alabama or No. 11 Notre Dame in the Round of 32 on Sunday in the same building.
“We’re elated to get through this first game,” Tech’s head coach Mark Adams said after the win. “I'm so excited for these bunch of guys that we get to survive and advance and get ready for our next opponent on Sunday, whoever that might be.”
The Red Raiders scored a season-high 97 points over the Bobcats to set a new program record-high for points in a NCAA Tournament, surpassing the 92-point mark that was held for exactly 26 years and one day, according to Tech Athletics.
“Couldn't be more thrilled with how we played, one of the best games we played all year,” Adams said. “I’m excited that our guys are showing some improvement, that’s something we want to do, to continue to grow as a team.”
In the high-scoring affair, Tech recorded a pair of season-high shooting rates by shooting 58.7 percent from the field (37-63) and 60 percent from behind the arc (12-20). The Red Raiders also recorded a season-high 23 assists.
Tech’s junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. and super-senior forward Bryson Williams both led the game with 20 points, while senior forward Kevin Obanor scored 10 points and hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double in four career NCAA Tournament games.
Williams, California native who spent his first two seasons of collegiate basketball at Fresno State University, said his first March Madness experience definitely met his expectations.
“March Madness is unbelievable,” Williams said. “It’s a big stage, a lot of good teams up here and a lot of good basketball. It was great, my whole family was here able to watch, they drove down. It was awesome.”
The Red Raiders scored 52 points in the first half — the second-highest scoring half of the season behind a 53-point second half against Omaha on November 23, 2021 — and led by 27 points, their largest halftime margin of the season.
Shannon led all scorers at halftime with 15 points, his first nine coming on three successful three-pointers within the game’s first four minutes.
“My team was just, they found me when I was open,” Shannon said. “We moved the wall pretty well today, we had a lot of assists. I just wanted to bring energy into the game, I was just playing off that.”
His scoring production wasn’t the only reason for Tech’s record-setting lead at halftime, as MSU committed 11 turnovers in the first half which led to 17 points for the Red Raiders.
“We try to feed our offense off of our defense,” Williams said. “When you get easy opportunities and things like that, you're able to get turnovers, get the ball back and get extra possessions, that’s (or that is) *check quote * definitely gonna help you on the offensive side.”
Aside from Shannon, Tech’s four other starters scored eight points each in the first half, with senior forward Kevin Obanor’s six rebounds leading the game up to that point.
Williams’s eight points came on three successful shots from the field in five attempts, but he scored 12 more points in the first six minutes of the second after shooting 5-5 from the field with two three-pointers.
After not scoring for the first ten minutes of the second half, Shannon converted an and-one layup and followed with a jumper a few possessions later to match Williams’ total of 20 points with eight minutes remaining.
Obanor averaged 23.3 points and 11 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament last season with Oral Roberts University, and he recorded the 33rd double-double of his career in Tech’s win over Montana State, despite it being just his third this season.
Montana State’s junior forward Jubrile Belo was named the Big Sky Conference MVP and Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 13 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.
Against Tech, Belo scored five points after making two of his eight shot attempts, hauled in three rebounds, failed to record a block, and committed two turnovers as well as two fouls.
Only one Bobcat reached double-digits in scoring, as 5-foot-8 senior guard Xavier Bishop scored 12 points after making three of his eight shot attempts from the field and finishing 4-4 from the free throw line.
Bishop led MSU in scoring entering the contest with an average of 13.9 points per game and was named to the All-Big Sky First Team along with Belo, according to MSU Athletics.
Overall, Tech won the rebound battle 33-24, outscored Montana State 38-16 in the paint as well as 13-8 in the fastbreak, and only trailed for 18 seconds in the victory.
Tech’s next opponent will be determined by the winner of a 3:15 p.m. matchup on Friday between No. 6 Alabama and No. 11 Notre Dame.
Adams said if the Red Raiders want to advance past the Round of 32 matchup, they’ll have to prepare as well as they did for Montana State.
“I know this team wants to play as long as we can,” Adams said. “We talked about ‘Let’s forget about this first game and let’s get ready’ because we did a great job of preparing for Montana State, if we can do the same we’ll have a chance to win that one’.”
