For the second consecutive week, freshman goalkeeper Madison White was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week award after starting in two games for the No. 18 Texas Tech soccer team.
The rookie made her debut as a starter against Oklahoma State and helped shut out the Cowgirls with three saves during the match, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Three days later, White started against Oklahoma and recorded two saves in her 110 minutes of playing time after going into overtime, resulted in Tech’s first tie of the season.
This season, White has allowed two goals from opposing teams, one from South Florida and another from Oklahoma, according to the release. She ranked 14th in saves in the Big 12 with 12 saves this season, according to the Big 12.
White is the first rookie for Tech since Jessica Fuston in 2010 to receive back-to-back Big 12 Freshman of the Week awards, according to the release.
White and the Red Raiders will continue conference play at 7 p.m. Thursday as they take on Iowa State for Tech's first Big 12 away game this season.
