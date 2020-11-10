Texas Tech women’s soccer player, sophomore Madison White earned the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week award after a standout performance against Texas.
During the match, White saved six shots on goal and faced 14 shots, according to Tech Athletics. White’s career high is 10 saves, which she did during Tech’s match against No. 12 Oklahoma State.
White, the former Big 12 Freshman of the Year winner, has a total of six weekly awards under her belt, according to Tech Athletics. White had tied a conference record last season with five Big 12 weekly awards, according to a Tech release.
The game against Texas was the last home game for the Red Raiders, but marked their second victory of the season. They now holding a 2-4-2 overall and conference record, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will now travel to Kansas State to play in their final match of the season at 7p.m. on Friday. The match will be available to ESPN+ subscribers.
