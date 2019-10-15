The No. 14 Texas Tech soccer program led the Big 12 with six awards given within the last month as two Red Raiders earned weekly awards on Tuesday.
Freshman defender Hannah Anderson was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week, the first weekly award of her collegiate career, according to Tech Athletics. She earned her award after a game-winning penalty kick goal against West Virginia, giving the Red Raiders the first program victory in Morgantown.
Freshman goalkeeper Madison White was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Week, making it her fourth consecutive award from Big 12, according to Tech Athletics. White had two shutouts during the victory against West Virginia and Iowa State while recording a save twice during those matches. White also kept the ball out of the box in Tech’s last tied match against Kansas with seven saves.
Tech was the first conference team to reach double-digit wins as the Red Raiders are 11-1-2 overall this season and is the only team to not have a loss against anyone in the Big 12 conference, with three wins and two ties so far, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will compete at John Walker Soccer Complex at 7 p.m. on Friday as they take on Texas Christian for the 25th-anniversary reunion game.
