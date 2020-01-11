The No. 22 Texas Tech men's basketball team suffered their second-straight Big 12 loss of the season with a 66-54 loss to No. 17 West Virginia on Saturday night in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Freshman guard Terrence Shannon Jr. did not play in Saturday’s game due to a back strain, according to ESPN. He is third on the team in scoring, averaging 11.6 points per game and shooting 43.7 percent from the field.
The Mountaineers took a 37-31 lead after the first half on 54 percent shooting from the field. Tech’s shooting struggles continued, recording a 36 percent mark from the field. Junior guard Davide Moretti was a bright spot for the Red Raiders, leading the team with nine points and going 3-4 from the three-point line in the first half.
Tech got outrebounded 21-12 in the first half and got blocked five times courtesy of the Mountaineers freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe. Tshiebwe controlled the boards coming down with 17 rebounds on the night.
The Red Raiders did not have an answer for Miles McBride, the Mountaineer’s freshman guard, as he dropped nine points in the first half and finished with 22. McBride was the driving force of the Mountaineer’s offense going 8-11 from the field.
The second half was more of the same, with Tech struggling to find their shot and finishing the game shooting 30 percent from the field. The Red Raiders were not able to get to the free-throw line, taking only seven attempts while West Virginia had 33 tries from the line.
Tech’s leading scorer, freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey, was held to just eight points and shot 3-14 from the field while Kyler Edwards was 3-12 from the field with nine points, missing all five of his shots from three-point range.
Tech did not have trouble finding shots to take, hoisting up 70 shots compared to West Virginia’s 46 shots, but they were not able to convert them into points, making just 21 shots.
Senior forward TJ Holyfield played just 11 minutes due to early foul trouble and size mismatches down low, as he went 0-3 from the field and had only one rebound.
Younger players like freshmen Russel Tchewa, Clarence Nadolny and Andrei Savrasov saw more minutes but only combined for four points and three rebounds in their appearances.
Tech will travel to Manhattan, Kansas to take on Kansas State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for their fourth Big 12 game of the season.
