Multiple Red Raiders have practiced throughout the preseason for the opportunity to start in the opening game of the year. The to-be-determined starter will don the scarlet and black at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4 in Houston’s NRG Stadium and face the University of Houston with his fellow Red Raiders.
At the final preseason scrimmage on Saturday, head coach Matt Wells said he will announce the starting quarterback in the next few days. With the starting quarterback position ready to be filled, there are multiple contenders on the roster eager to be named.
Junior quarterback Tyler Shough transferred to Texas Tech from the University of Oregon where he played for three years, according to Tech Athletics. In 2020, Shough helped the Ducks to the Pac-12 Championship.
As a sophomore, Shough started in seven games and finished the season with a 5-2 record while at Oregon, according to Tech Athletics. The Chandler, Arizona, native stands at six foot five, weighs 225 pounds and has experience in high-intensity games at his previous school.
“I really love it here, I love Lubbock. The people — the food is awesome, so since I got here in March, I have enjoyed everything,” Shough said. “The quarterbacks have really embraced me since day one when I got here. Whatever we are doing in the meeting room or on the field, the competition is always fun.”
Senior quarterback Henry Colombi is a familiar face on the Red Raider roster. Colombi transferred to Tech from Utah State where he spent three years as an Aggie, according to Tech Athletics. Head coach Matt Wells was Colombi’s coach for two seasons at Utah State.
Colombi became the starting quarterback during 2020 after former starter Alan Bowman was injured. Colombi appeared in six games over the course of the year, according to Tech Athletics. During his time on the field, Colombi earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection after other Big 12 coaches voted for him in the Offensive Newcomer of the Year list.
Wells said he hopes the starting quarterback position will happen naturally, but he knows there are some competitive advantages to waiting to announce the starter.
Freshman quarterback Behren Morton from Eastland chose to come to Tech despite having offers from Baylor, Kansas, Texas Christian University, Texas A&M and five other schools, according to Tech Athletics.
“Young Behren, he is a talent. You know, can go play anywhere. I feel like under Shough and Colombi, he is learning from them every day,” junior wide receiver Erik Ezukanma said after the scrimmage.
Redshirt freshman Donovan Smith did not reach the field during his true freshman season due to a preseason injury, according to Tech Athletics. The Frenship High School alumni threw 25 touchdowns during his senior year in 2019 and also had eight interceptions with 328 pass attempts.
“I’ve done it before in my career with young quarterbacks, a couple unique situations. They are fighting. They are fighting for the (number) two job — three job, they all are,” Wells said. “Behren and Donovan are both right there, neck and neck. They both have scrimmaged well.”
Based on the two younger quarterbacks’ performance at the final preseason scrimmage, Wells said he felt like they both had good outings.
“When a guy has mobility like they both do and the ability to get out of pressure, I think that it is a little more indicative of what quarterbacks can do,” Wells said. “I feel good about the quarterback depth. I am not gonna lie. I am very, very happy.”
Fans can catch the season opening game on ESPN and see photos of the last preseason scrimmage on The Daily Toreador’s website.
