Texas Tech football's head coach, Matt Wells, will debut the first episode of his radio show “Red Raider Football with Matt Wells,” on Wednesday night at Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q, located at 4930 S Loop 289 #300.
The show will run from 7-8 p.m. and will be the first of 12 segments that will appear on the Texas Tech Sports Network, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The radio show will be hosted by Tech sideline reporter Chris Level and Wells, according to the release. The show will also have a couple of football players to preview upcoming games. This week will feature senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks and senior tight end Donta Thompson discussing the season opener against Montana State.
Fans are invited to attend the event for a chance to ask coach Wells questions and possibly receive free tickets to the upcoming game, according to the release. The radio show will air on Double T 97.3 FM and on the Texas Tech Sports Network.
Tech will kickoff at 3 p.m. on Saturday to open up the season.
