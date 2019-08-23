Texas Tech football’s head coach Matt Wells rewarded eight walk-on football players with scholarships as training camp concluded on Thursday night.
Each of the eight student-athletes found out they had been placed on scholarship as the team met on the field at the Jones AT&T Stadium to watch a video that broke the news, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The presentation started with sophomore tight end Tyler Carr, junior tight end Connor Killian, redshirt freshman wide receiver Caden Leggett, sophomore linebacker Michael Nelson, sophomore wide receiver Mark Richardson, sophomore wide receiver Dalton Rigdon and junior running back Jax Welch’s headshots on the video board, according to the release. The seven walk-ons’ headshots appeared but there was one spot with a Double T.
As the team celebrated with the seven walk-ons, Wells announced that one more student-athlete would receive a scholarship, according to the release. Senior defensive lineman Malik Essilfie was the final Red Raider to be rewarded a scholarship, as Wells said he was “everything that Texas Tech football is all about,” according to the release.
With the Red Raiders’ 2019 season approaching on Aug. 31, the team will transition from training camp to game-week preparations for Montana State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.