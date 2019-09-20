The Voice of Hope organization was presented $15,000 by Texas Tech football’s head coach Matt Wells and his wife Jen on Thursday.
“My family and I are thankful for the support of our community to benefit such a great organization like Voice of Hope,” Wells said according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Voice of Hope is a non-profit organization that helps people affected by sexual violence in Lubbock, according to the release. In July, the Wells family chose Voice of Hope as the non-profit beneficiary for the Red Raider Football Women’s clinic. At the clinic, the organization raised $7,500 as the Wells family matched the proceeds along with a separate donation.
“The women’s clinic was a huge success in its first year, and we look forward to expanding on it again next summer in order to not only allow our fans an opportunity to meet our staff and players but to also help others throughout West Texas,” Wells said according to the release.
At the clinic, more than 200 female fans got a closer look at the team as they also toured the football facilities and participated in on-field drills, according to the release. The fans in attendance also got to know more about the Wells family as both Matt and Jen Wells answered questions in a question and answer session.
The women’s clinic will occur annually for Wells and his staff, according to the release. The specifics on the 2020 clinic will be announced in the spring.
