Editor's Note: The information provided is current as of 7:13 p.m. on Oct. 25.
The Texas Tech football program has fired Matt Wells as the head coach, according to the Tech Athletics website.
Wells had a 13-17 overall record and was 7-16 in the Big 12 conference league. Wells leaves the program during his third year with Tech.
Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt, in a press conference about the decision to fire Wells, said the football program will continue to grow along with the players and staff.
"Matt (Wells) has worked extremely hard," Hocutt said. "And he has done good things here. Matt will always operate with integrity and great character. And I wish him only the best in the future."
Wells said during the press conference after the 25-24 loss against Kansas State that improving the program was going to be hard, but now he will never get the chance to do so.
“I think this program continues to improve, what we need to do is get the wins, and we know that — I know exactly what I'm evaluating off ... since we've been here, and there's a drastic team in that locker room that's completely changed,” Wells said.
This year, Tech has a winning 5-3 overall record and is 2-3 in conference play, according to Big 12 Sports.
Hocutt said wins are not the determining factor for a program to measure its success.
"If we're not striving to be elite, if we're not striving to get to the level that a basketball or track or golf or baseball or basketball teams have been then shame on us," Hocutt said. "That's one thing that I'm not going to allow us to to fall back and to step away from those expectations to do everything that we can to be great."
The Red Raiders are also on a two-game losing streak while at the Jones AT&T Stadium.
Former offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie will become the interim head coach for the Tech football program, according to Tech Athletics.
With the future Big 12 realignment, Hocutt said Tech is a university with a large alumni fan-base that stretches throughout the Texas region.
"Well, bottom line is, it's always important make sure you have the right individual breeding programs for living through conference realignment," Hocutt said. "We all know that football is the driver in compensation, and we know we have so much to offer from a university standpoint, we're a large public university that has over 40,000 students. We have some of the most passionate fans throughout the state of Texas."
Hocutt said there will be a committee of men that will help make the decision for the next head coach.
These men include Regent Dustin Womble, Cody Campbell, Sammy Morris and Deputy Athletic Director Tony Hernandez.
"I'm not gonna make the decision for Texas Tech Athletics, of any nature, of any level of importance that I don't think 'this is the right decision to make," Hocutt said. "So, we got a great group, I'd say a group of experts surrounding me this time. It's critical that we get this right. And I think through their counsel leadership and involvement, then it's going to only strengthen and assist in the process today."
