The Texas Tech football team will kick off their 2019 season against Montana State at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Jones AT&T Stadium as the Red Raiders start their first season under head coach Matt Wells.
“I can’t wait (to play Montana State). I mean it’s exciting,” Wells said. “You’ll your game day butterflies, which to me are anxious butterflies, that means you’re prepared. You just, you understand the moment and you’re being in the moment. Nervous butterflies are when you’re not prepared. We have prepared for this moment, I’ve prepared for this moment for a long time, so has our staff, so has our players.”
Tech has prepared to start the 2019 season after the Red Raiders finished 5-7 last season, according to Tech Athletics. Last season, the Red Raiders scored 37.3 points per game while giving up 31.1 points per game. The Red Raiders relied on their passing game last season as they averaged 352.6 passing yards per game while only rushing 132.6 yards per game.
Montana State had a more successful season than Tech last year as the Bobcats posted an 8-5 record in 2018, according to Montana State Athletics. Unlike the Red Raiders’ offense, the Bobcats offense was led with their run game, rushing for 231.8 yards per game while throwing for 140.5 yards per game. Montana State’s offense and defense were equal last season as the Bobcats scored and allowed 28.5 points per game.
Heading into his first season opener with Tech, Wells said the team has a very definitive defensive plan to stop Montana State’s offense. Wells said the Red Raiders are prepared for four possible quarterbacks and a wildcat package.
“(Montana State’s offense) is a major challenge for our guys. I wish we were playing them game three where you have at least a couple of games of evidence on them, but we’re not, so we’ll be ready,” Wells said. “But that’s a challenge for our defense that’s already been addressed and starting to be installed and continue obviously this week, but we have a tremendous amount of respect for Montana State.”
Tech’s defense has also planned for Montana State’s Troy Anderson, Wells said, who is the mix of Bobcat quarterbacks after rushing for 1,412 yards as a running back while recording four total tackles and a sack as a linebacker last season.
“Troy (Anderson)’s a talented guy,” Wells said. “I can tell you just from watching him on tape, not knowing him, not ever meeting him, I think I would like to coach him, just tough, physical, a leader, I’m sure, I’m sure a very team-oriented culture kind of guy. Playing both sides of the ball. I bet he’s a tremendous leader for Coach (Jeff) Choate and them.”
One member of the Tech’s defense, senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks, has stepped up as a leader for the Red Raiders’ defense, Wells said. Last season, Brooks led the defense with 84 total tackles (43 solo tackles) while also leading the Red Raiders with 7.5 tackles for loss, according to Tech Athletics.
“Jordyn (Brooks) has taken the leadership and being elected one of the captains I think he’s taken a step forward in that,” Wells said. “Naturally a quiet guy, naturally a very serious guy that I think understands that his leadership is by production and how he plays, but also he has earned the right to lead vocally. And when it’s time for him to speak up I truly believe that his teammates listen and I think there’s more opportunities for him to do that.”
While Brooks is a quiet guy, he said he understood the position he is in with Dakota Allen and Jah’Shawn Johnson’s departure. Brooks also said with younger guys on the team, he felt like he had to step up now that he is a senior and was elected a captain by his teammates.
As a defense, Brooks said the Red Raiders have a blueprint where they want to record at least nine tackles for loss, five sacks and be 70 percent on third down stops each game.
“I think (the blueprint)’s really been productive because we celebrate our success as well,” Brooks said. “So any time we get a turnover or a (tackle for loss) or a sack we call it out and the whole defense calls it out. And then I think it just gets more players hyped and just we want to reach that goal. If we set nine this week, let’s go get 10.”
On the offensive end, Wells said he was impressed with sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman’s leadership and his continual buy-in as Wells builds the program.
“I think as you have a starting quarterback, guys are able to rally around them a little bit and there’s a sense of comfort with the guys with him and his performance,” Wells said. “And I think, first of all, the first step of leadership is production. You got to produce as a leader and I think the last half of training camp, he’s been very consistent, he’s made really good decisions in practice and I look for that to continue on Saturday.”
Along with Bowman, senior offensive lineman Travis Bruffy has helped lead the Red Raiders as the season approaches after being elected a captain by his teammates. As Bruffy enters his final season with Tech, he said a successful game against Montana State would be if the offensive line kept Bowman from getting hit.
“Keep the quarterback clean. Keep number 10 (Bowman) up, healthy, taking deep breaths whenever he wants,” Bruffy said. “Just making sure that he’s 100 percent coming out of this game. And that’s the expectation. We don’t want him to get touched. He’s become a little bit faster now so maybe we get him out of the pocket on some QB runs, but that’s a little offensive secret. Just making sure he stays upright, whether it’s (Bowman), (Jett Duffey) or whoever we throw out there, just make sure that they stay clean and that jersey stays pretty.”
As Bruffy and the offensive line look to protect their quarterback, he said his goal for the season is to have the No. 1 offense in the country.
“First and foremost we want to outscore 12 opponents,” Bruffy said. “After that, we want to be the most proficient, prolific offense in the Big 12 and in America. That’s something that the Double T lives by is how good our offense can be. That’s our expectation is to be the number one in the country, just like we were in previous year. We want to get that back up with this new system, this new addition of the tight end in our offense, and that is, that’s the number one goal, everything else will fall under that.”
While the Red Raiders are prepared for their first game of the season, Wells said he wants the student section to be filled and loud.
“Home opener, excited for us to finally almost going to be nine months to the day that Kirby (Hocutt) made the phone call for me and our staff, but we’re excited to play in Jones Stadium,” Wells said. “Need 60,000 (total fans) 13,420 students and we will, if there’s more that want to come, Kirby (Hocutt) said they would find more student tickets for any of our students that want to come. But we hope they will come out and support our guys.”
After Tech opens their season against Montana State, the Red Raiders are set to play the University of Texas at El Paso at 7 p.m. on Sep. 7 at the Jones AT&T Stadium.
