Despite the COIVD-19 pandemic canceling the spring sports season, including football’s spring schedule, Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells announced the signing of Wofford graduate transfer Josh Burger with an athletic scholarship agreement.
Burger will add depth to Tech’s offensive line, adding experience after starting at Wofford for two years. He played the majority of his games at right tackle and started in Wofford’s last 25 games.
In his three seasons at Wofford, the Terriers won the Southern Conference title each year with a 47-11 overall record since 2017. Along with the conference titles, Burger was named to the All-Southern Conference second team in 2018 and earned similar honors by Phil Steele last year. While at Wofford, Burger recorded 292 knockdown blocks with 68 in 2017, 109 in 2018 and 115 last season.
Burger is set to graduate Wofford this spring with a degree in finance before heading to Lubbock for his final season of eligibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.