The Texas Tech football team added defensive back Ja’Marcus Ingram to its 2019 roster as the graduate transfer from Utah State participated in the Red Raiders’ practice on Tuesday.
Ingram have a familiar face in Lubbock as he starts his first season with the Red Raiders alongside head coach Matt Wells, according to sports-reference.com. Both Ingram and Wells were a part of Utah State’s 10-2 overall team last season.
The defensive back’s collegiate career started as a walk-on, according to a Tech Athletics news release. He then hit the field as a redshirt freshman in 2017 where he started in 10 of the Aggies’ 13 games.
In his freshman season, Ingram recorded 42 tackles (26 solo tackles), which ranked the most of any defensive back and eighth on the team, according to sports-reference.com. Along with his tackles, Ingram also recorded one interception (25-yard return), deflected five passes and recovered a single fumble in 2017. Ingram’s freshman season ended at the Arizona Bowl as Utah State suffered a 26-20 loss to New Mexico State.
Ingram returned for his sophomore season with Utah State and recorded 19 tackles (13 solo tackles) and six pass deflections before his season ended after six games with a season-ending injury, according to the release. Although the sophomore only appeared in six games, he tied for third on the team with his six pass breakups.
The graduate transfer will have two years of eligibility left after graduating from Utah State in three years, according to the release. Ingram will join Zech McPhearson (Penn State), Evan Rambo (Cal), Armand Shyne (Utah), R.J. Turner (Louisiana-Monroe) and Jackson Tyner (Rice) as the sixth graduate transfer to join the Red Raiders’ 2019 roster.
Ingram and the Red Raiders will kick off their season with a home game against Montana State at 3 p.m. on Aug. 31. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Net or with the Texas Tech Sports Network live coverage.
