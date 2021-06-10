The Texas Tech baseball team will compete in the Super Regional Round at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park at 2 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.
The National Weather Service has reported that temperatures in Lubbock will reach up to 105 degrees on Friday and 99 degrees on Saturday.
According to the National Weather Atlas, the average UV Index in Lubbock for the month of June is seven. However, the weekend games will both have an UV Index of 11, which is considered “extreme” heat exposure.
Fans are allowed to bring an unopened 20 ounce bottle of water to the Dan Law Field. However, all frozen water and opened bottles are not permitted in the facility, according to Tech Athletics.
“A heat management station, staffed by EMS, will be located under the stands down the third base line, providing water refills, sunscreen and a cooling fan,” according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The clear bag policy will be enforced during the Super Regional Round, meaning attendees may bring a 12 inch x 6 inch x 12 inch clear or vinyl bag inside the stadium, according to Tech Athletics.
The Center for Disease Control advises those participating in outdoor activities during days with extreme temperature to drink enough fluids “even if you are not thirsty,” and to check on those around you to help monitor heat-related illnesses.
Applying sunscreen throughout the day will reduce one's chance at a sunburn. The Food and Drug Administration states that “SPF is not directly related to the time of solar exposure but the amount to solar exposure.”
Because of these high temperatures, heat illnesses can occur and some symptoms are visible. With heat exhaustion, the body is losing water and salt and causes excessive sweating, according to the CDC. Those with high-blood pressure are prone to heat exhaustion and may experience dizziness and nausea.
Some may experience a heat rash, where the skin is irritated due to the amount of sun exposure and sweating throughout the day, according to the CDC. These rashes may look like blisters and usually appear on the neck or upper chest.
Heat exhaustion is another heat-type illness that is caused by someone not drinking enough fluids while in high temperatures for a long period of time. Those experiencing heat exhaustion may have cooler skin and have shallow breathing, according to the CDC.
There will be doubled EMS staff onsite during the potential three-game series, according to a Tech Athletics release.
