As senior day approaches for the Texas Tech football team, senior defensive lineman Broderick Washington Jr. reflected on his time as a Red Raider.
“Football has provided me with opportunities that I probably wouldn’t have been able to take advantage of it I didn’t have the game. Probably wouldn’t have came to college,” Washington said. “There’s no telling really where I’d be if I didn’t have the game. But I’m very thankful for the game and thankful for all the opportunities that it’s provided me with, and I look forward to making the most of them.”
Washington joined Tech football in 2015 along with 25 other true freshmen, according to Tech Athletics. As he is wrapping up his senior season, he is one of six players to remain on the roster and Washington said he is thankful to still be a Red Raider.
“I just think to myself that it’s crazy, I mean, because coming in, we hear that a lot,” Washington said regarding the majority of his draft class leaving Tech. “I mean, I really didn’t think it would happen like that because I thought all the guys that I came in with, that we were all going to be here until our senior year and to be down to just six of us, I mean, it’s really mind-blowing. I mean, everything happens for a reason.”
While at Tech, Washington has appeared in 34 games, according to Tech Athletics. In his time on the field, he has recorded 89 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two pass deflections and a single fumble recovery.
For his play, Washington was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention by the Big 12 coaches the past two years as a Red Raider, according to Tech Athletics.
While reflecting on his time with Tech football, Washington said his favorite moment as a Red Raider occurred when the team played Texas in 2016.
“A couple of years ago we played Texas here, and this was back when Texas was loaded with guys, and the one play that really was my favorite moment, and it really didn’t even involve me,” Washington said, “it was when Doug (Coleman) had stripped the ball from (D’Onta) Foreman and took it to the house. That was my favorite moment.”
The play Washington was referring to was when fellow senior Douglas Coleman III stripped Texas running back D’Onta Foreman, who currently plays for the Houston Texans, according to Tech Athletics. After forcing the fumble, Colman recovered the ball and recorded a 100-yard touchdown to give the Red Raiders a 23-14 lead over the Longhorns.
As he expressed his favorite moment as a Red Raider, Washington also said he and the seniors have faced several challenges throughout their collegiate careers.
“Probably going through all the coaching changes really, because I mean, all the years that I played football, I had the same coaches generally from middle school and then going to high school,” Washington said regarding the most challenging part of his time at Tech. “I mean it changed, but it was all the same guys all four of my years. I mean, stuff happens for a reason but we just adapted and went with it.”
While at Tech, Washington said he had four different defensive line coaches.
Although the coaching changes were rough for him, Washington said when his football career is over he wants to be a coach.
“I want to be a coach, definitely,” Washington said. “I’ve got to be around the game. I’ve got to be around the game.”
Regarding his coaching style, he said he would be more like his high school coach, John King.
“He’s a hard, tough coach,” Washington said. “But at the same time, I feel like I’ll be a kind of cooler coach, just because like I know I didn’t always want to be yelled at, and I feel like there’s better ways that you can approach situations to help a player learn and advance their skills so they understand stuff differently.”
After having several coaches throughout his career, Washington said he thinks he will be a good coach because he felt like he has had every type of coach he could have had.
“I think I’ll be more like (King), but I feel like I’ll take a little piece of something I learned from each of my coaches and just group it all into one and kind of have my own little way of doing things,” Washington said.
Washington and the Red Raiders have two more games left of their regular season as they are set to take on Kansas State at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium and Texas at 11 a.m. on Nov. 29 in Austin. Tech will need to win both games to be eligible for a bowl game.
With his last game at Jones AT&T Stadium approaching, Washington reflected on his reason for giving his all when playing football.
“My why is to be able to provide for my family and then my future family in the future,” Washington said.
