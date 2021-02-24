In her first year at the helm of Red Raider softball, a veteran roster and team chemistry has fueled Tech to three early wins.
Over four months ago, Sami Ward entered Lubbock as Texas Tech softball’s eighth head coach in program history. Now, she and the Red Raiders are underway a season like no other in her first year at the helm.
Ward came to Tech after her tenure at Loyola Marymount, where she compiled 138 wins, according to Tech Athletics. But her resume is much deeper than that.
A three-time, West Coast Conference Coach of the Year winner, three 30-win seasons and an NISC Regional Tournament title are just a few of Ward’s accomplishments.
But even at the helm of an accredited softball school, Ward still saw Tech softball’s potential from over 1,000 miles away on the coast of California.
“That was a great season in 19, but we want to do more than that, and we’re gonna set the standard for ourselves here,” Ward said. “I mean, that’s what we talk about day in and day out.”
Tech’s 2019 season was historic. Advancing to its fifth-ever regional final, according to Tech Athletics, and its first since 2011. With 41 wins on the season, only two other teams in Tech softball history had eclipsed that total.
However, in the same year, Tech fell to No. 10 LSU in the Baton Rouge Regional Finals; the same year marked former Tech head coach Adrian Gregory last at the helm. But in came Ward, who has a different coaching style.
And with Ward, there was no drop-off in success, coming from a winning program. Her success on the field is in part to her philosophy off the field, which sees the two merge.
And in the midst of a pandemic, Ward has used it to fuel her point even more.
“This year is gonna be full of a lot of don’t feel greats within the pandemic,” Ward said. “But that’s what life is just in general … we’re just talking a lot about that and approaching softball that way because we have to approach life that way.”
The same approach sees Ward bonding with her team. A trait senior pitcher Erin Edmoundson sees as positive.
“Coach Sami and I, I feel like I’m so much like her, and so we get along super well, and I feel like we’ve been able to establish a good connection really quickly,” Edmoundson said.
No new coaching staff transition is easy, but Ward and the Red Raiders have worked together to make it as fluid as possible.
“The first few months have been great, honestly,” Ward said. “I think coming into it, being in the middle of the year and being in a pandemic, we were kind of expecting the worst, but its been as smooth of a transition as we could’ve asked for in all honesty.”
Another part which aided the transition was the strong foundation of Tech’s team, which hosts a flurry of returners.
The veteran team has had time to build chemistry even dating back to high school and select ball.
“I think we’ve just been playing together for a really long time. Some of us have been playing since before we came to college. We played against each other in high school and select ball,” Edmoundson said. “We’ve established a good connection between everyone … I think that helps us with a good transition from one head coach to another.”
Ward said the team has a strong group of returners who have had a lot of successes.
Fast forward just two weeks, the Red Raiders have completed their first weekend event with three wins; two of which over Colorado State and one over Texas A&M on their home turf.
They did, however, lose twice as well.
But the most resounding win was over the hosting Aggies. Ward made a ripple in the history books in just her third game at the helm with Tech, winning in College Station for the first time in 14 years, according to Tech Athletics.
Despite the win, though, Ward still leans back on how her team practices, another strong root in her philosophy.
“We didn’t have the mentality that we needed to while we were preparing, but that was really eye-opening for us coaches to really help the entire team, so we’re not changing the way we do things,” Ward said after finishing the weekend slate 3-2.
A lot was unveiled about Tech softball and Ward following their opening weekend, but none more apparent than her willingness to stand strong and her confidence in the Red Raiders.
“The worst day on the ball field is still better than no day on the ball field,” Ward said. “We’re stubborn and I think, you know, we’re tenacious, and we’re gonna find a way to get everyone on the same page.
“We’ve seen glimpses. We know we’re capable of it, but we’re going to bulldog our way through this for sure.”
Tech softball will return to action Feb. 26 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where they will play a six-game slate starting with a 10 a.m. matchup against North Dakota State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.