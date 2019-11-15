The Texas Tech volleyball team had three players sign for the 2020 season on Wednesday.
Mackenzie Morgan, Maddie O'Brien and Reese Rhodes are all from Texas and are eligible to compete for a spot in the starting lineup, according to a Tech Athletics news release. O’Brien will graduate in December and join the team in January.
“This is a highly decorated class that gives us three players we're very excited about," head coach Tony Graystone said, according to the release. "This group instantly improves our team, and I can't wait to see their impact on Red Raider volleyball.”
Morgan is coming from Bellville, and is a 6-foot-3-inch outside hitter, according to the release. She was named the District 25-4A Newcomer of the Year her freshman season of high school along with First Team Academic All-District and TAVC All-State.
The four-year letter winner was also recognized as the 2019 Prep Volleyball – FROSH 59 – Highest Honorable Mention, according to the release. Morgan participated in TGCA All-Star Game her junior year and was named Most Valuable Player in the Lamar CISD Tournament.
“Mack (Morgan) is a strong outside hitter with great ball control and the ability to play six-rotations,” Graystone said. “She also has size and length that will give us a physical presence at the net. Mack has a big future ahead of her and is a perfect fit for our system.”
O’Brien is from Cinco Ranch High School in Katy, Texas, according to the release. The 6-foot-2-inch outside hitter earned the All-District Honorable Mention in 2016 while getting recognized to the All-District First Team, All-Vype Second Team and GHVCA Postseason Second Teams her junior year.
In her senior year, O’Brien has earned 2019 AVCA All-Region Honoree, Under Armour All-American, according to the release. She has also was named a GHVCA Postseason Team member and Prep Volleyball Senior Ace in her final year in high school.
“Maddie (O’Brien)is a dynamic front row player and can play all three-hitter positions,” Graystone said. “She's spent most of her time as a middle blocker/right side, but I think she's got a great future on the left side. She'll be an early graduate and will join us in January. We're excited to get started with her.”
Rhodes is coming to Lubbock from Midway High School in Waco, according to the release. The 6-foot-1-inch setter helped her high school to a district win her freshman year. Rhodes also was named a First Team All-District, First Team Super Centex honoree and the District Setter of the Year in her sophomore season.
The four-year letter winner also earned TCGA All-Star status in her junior year, according to the release. Rhodes helped her team record a 24-19 overall record and a 14-1 record in district play.
“Reese (Rhode) is a real game-changer for us,” Graystone said, according to the release. “She's an outstanding setter who can also hit on the right side and has the ability to impact a match in many ways. She's also got superior leadership skills and is ultra-competitive. Reese is going to make us better right away”
The Red Raiders will play against West Virginia at noon on Friday in Morgantown.
