The Texas Tech Volleyball team will start the 2021 season with three new transfers on the roster.
One of the transfers, KJ Adams, has two years of eligibility remaining after she graduated from Grand Canyon University. Adams was named Libero of the Year in the WAC after averaging 241 digs during the 2020 season, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
From Ankeny, Iowa, Kenna Sauer also joins the Red Raider squad with three years of eligibility. Sauer played in two seasons at the University of Missouri. During her time as a sophomore, Sauer had 30 digs and 29 blocks, according to Tech Athletics. Sauer has played in the first and second round of the NCAA tournament with Mizzou during the 2020 season.
Camryn Specia, a San Antonio native, will wear the red and black after playing at Hill College, a junior college. Specia averaged 4.89 kill and 5.6 points per match during the 2020 season and eanred NTJCAC Player of the Year, according Tech Athletics. Specia has three years of eligibility remaining.
