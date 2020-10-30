Senior guard Vivian Gray has been granted a waiver for immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
Gray transferred to Texas Tech after playing three seasons at Oklahoma State.
After averaging 19.3 points per game last season, Gray finished as the Big 12’s second leading scorer, according to Tech Athletics. She also finished as the nineteenth highest scoring average in the nation last season.
Her performance on the court earned her Honorable Mention as an All-American and a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection. She was also a finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award, which is given to the nation’s best small forward every season.
Last season among all Big 12 players, Gray also finished ninth in the assists per game, 13th in steals per game and 15th in both blocks per game as well as field-goal percentage, according to Oklahoma State Athletics.
She scored 1000 points through 51 games as a Cowgirl, which was faster than anyone had in the program’s history, according to Oklahoma State Athletics.
