Former Texas Tech receiver T.J. Vasher has signed with the Dallas Cowboys, his agents told NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.
Vasher was the fourth Red Raider to take the professional leap on Saturday.
The six-foot-six-inch Wichita Falls, native, was in the Tech football program since 2016, placing his name in the Tech record books with 19 touchdown receptions, good for a top-10 placement in program history.
Vasher will now head to Dallas to begin a professional career as a Cowboy football player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.