On Thursday, Texas Tech senior wide receiver T.J. Vasher was named to the 2020 Senior Bowl top 250 watch list.
The annual senior bowl takes on an all-star game format and is host to the top student-athletes around the nation.
Last year, two Red Raiders received invitations in offensive lineman Terence Steele and linebacker Jordyn Brooks. This year, Vasher is the only Red Raider to round out the top-250 watch list.
In Vasher’s junior season, he recorded 42 receptions with 515 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns, per Tech Athletics. In the Big 12, Vasher ranked ninth in receiving touchdowns, eighth in receptions per game at 4.2 and 15th in receiving yards per game at a stellar 52.
Nearing the latter half of the 2020 season, the senior bowl roster will be trimmed at 110 spots and will be split between a North and South division. The game is set to kick off on Jan. 30, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.