The Texas Tech track and field team departed to Albuquerque, New Mexico for the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday.
Tech started off the weekend in the field events with Ruth Usoro setting a new personal record in the women’s long jump. She landed at 20’-10” or 6.35-meters. This distance not only placed her first overall in the event, but it also ranked her seventh in the nation, according to Tech Athletics. In addition, Usoro ranked in the top-10 NCAA indoor track and field in long and triple jump.
As for another big win, weight thrower Gabe Oladipo broke the 70-foot barrier. Oladipo threw a 71’-.75” or 21.66-meters. Oladipo already holds the school record, but now he holds a spot in the national top 10 as well.
Back to long jump, in the women’s, Ivy Walker and Zuliat Alli were the other two Lady Raiders who made it into the final round. Walker’s best jump was 19'-6.25" or 5.95-meters and Alli's best jump was 19'-5.25" 5.92-meters. As for the men, Justin Hall represented the Red Raiders in the long jump. Hall placed fourth after landing 24’-6.5” or 7.48 meters.
Jack Scarborough competed in the men’s high jump. Scarborough finished second after clearing 6’-9.5” or 2.11-meters. Scarborough still ranks fourth in the Big 12 with his season-best 6'-11.75" or 2.13-meters that he set two weekends ago, according to Tech Athletics. Kaylee Hinton competed for Tech in the women's high jump where she cleared 5'-5.25" or 1.66-meters.
Moving to pole vault, Logan Fraley represented the Red Raiders. Fraley was able to clear 16'-3.25" or 4.96-meters, however, went out while attempting 16'-7.25" or 5.06-meters. The mark he cleared was good enough to land him in second place.
Another small group of Tech athletes will return on Saturday to compete in New Mexico Collegiate Classic.
