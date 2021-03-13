Texas Tech track & field wrapped up its tenure in Fayetteville at the NCAA Indoor Championships and will head back to Lubbock with a tandem of hardware.
Up front stands junior Ruth Usoro, who came back from deficit to win her first national championship. Climbing up the ranks, Usoro jumped 46’-7.5”, a necessary mark to surpass a 46-foot jump from Florida State's Ruta Lamane, according to Tech Athletics.
But her work was not done, as she then tied the next-highest jumper with a mark of of 46’-10”, according to Tech Athletics. Per NCAA rules, the tie goes to the second-highest mark, and with that, Usoro won gold.
On the track, Tech graduate student Takieddine Hedeilli finished in third in his first ever NCAA Championship title race, according to Tech Athletics. After starting out in the lead, a duo of runners hawked down Hedeilli through the finish.
However, Hedeilli's third-place finish saw him run a 1:46.84, and what was good for bronze in Fayetteville turned to be the third-fastest time in Tech school history, according to Tech Athletics.
