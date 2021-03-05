Texas Tech junior jumper Ruth Usoro was named the Big 12 Conference’s Women’s performer of the year, the conference announced.
The unanimous vote was decided upon after Usoro earned the world lead in triple jump and a top-five placement in the long jump, according to Tech Athletics.
At her most recent meet, the Big 12 Championships, Usoro defended her titles with a pair of record marks in both events.
Usoro landed the 11th-longest long jump in NCAA history and then the second-longest triple jump in NCAA history with a 14.36m mark, according to Tech Athletics. Her standout performance earned her High Point Scorer for the second year in-a-row.
The last, and only other woman to win the Big 12 Performer of the Year award was Sally Kipyego in 2007, according to Tech Athletics.
But Usoro’s honors did not stop there, as she has also been nominated to The Bowerman Watch List; an award that recognizes the year’s most outstanding collegiate male and female track and field athletes, according to Tech Athletics. Usoro is one of 10 athletes nationwide to receive the honor presented by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
These are a couple of crowning achievements in Usoro’s continually blossoming track and field career.
