The Texas Tech women’s basketball team defeated No. 15 Oklahoma 97-87 on Wednesday night in Norman, Oklahoma after a month of seven straight losses.
Senior guard Vivian Gray, senior forward Taylah Thomas and senior guard Lexy Hightower led the Lady Raiders, all having over 20 point performances.
Gray tallied 35 points which pushed her over the 2,000 point mark for her Division 1 career, while Thomas scored 22 and grabbed 13 rebounds, adding another double-double to the books.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma sophomore guard Skylar Vann led the Sooners with 17, followed closely by senior guards Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson who scored 16 and 14.
Vann is ranked 16th in scoring in the Big 12, along with Williams and Robertson who are ranked fourth and fifth, according to Big 12 Sports.
With this win, the Lady Raiders now hold an overall record of 10-14 and 3-10 in the conference, according to Tech Athletics. The team’s last victory was against Kansas State over a month ago.
Gray tallied 10 of her 35 points in the first quarter, contributing to the team’s field goal percentage of 45 percent. Thomas scored a lay-up at the buzzer to extend Tech’s lead to six points to end the quarter.
The Sooners turned up their offense and went on a 12-7 run to start the second quarter. Robertson’s eight points gave Oklahoma the lead in the fifth minute, but this would not last long as the two teams ended the half tied at 37.
At halftime Gray led both teams with 15 points. Both teams maintained a shooting percentage under 50 percent, Tech holding the higher percentage of 44 percent compared to the Sooners’ 37 percent.
Both teams were going neck-and-neck throughout the third quarter. With four minutes left, the game was tied at 49, but Tech came out on top and finished the quarter with a three-point lead over the Sooners.
In the ninth minute of the fourth quarter, Gray shot and scored a three-pointer that pushed her over the edge of 2,000 D1 career points. This also allowed Tech to maintain their three-point lead.
Tech ended regulation with a shooting percentage of 47 percent, defeating the Sooners by 10 points.
The Lady Raiders will return home to host their Pink Game as they face Kansas on Saturday at 2 p.m.
