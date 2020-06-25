On Thursday, Texas Tech released a statement announcing an extension until 2024 for Under Armour to be the sole outfitter of the Red Raiders.
Under Armour has been the exclusive provider of footwear, apparel and equipment for Texas Tech for over a decade. In 2009, Under Armour emerged as the only outfitter for Texas Tech Athletics, a deal that marked the first department-wide outfitter partnership for the University in school history.
The relationship began three years prior, as Under Armour was already a standing provider of athletic equipment and apparel for the Tech football program in 2006.
All men’s and women’s athletic programs not only receive apparel, but Under Armour will include integration into the brand’s marketing, social media, in-store and grassroots activations, according to a Tech Athletics release.
The partnership between Under Armour and Tech stands to be the only collaboration that Under Armour is in business with across all power-five, NCAA schools in Texas.
