For the second time this season, freshman guard Alexis Tucker was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week.
Tucker is a versatile offensive player as she is ranked second in scoring among freshmen in the Big 12, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Tucker is shooting 61.1 percent from the field this season, which is the highest in the Big 12. Her high-quality shot selection aided the Lady Raiders in their first conference win against Texas Christian, where she shot 71 percent, and their most recent game against Kansas State, where she shot 60 percent. Her 14-point scoring averages for the past two games are among the highest on her team, as her scoring output helps Tech's offense operate.
Along with her scoring output, Tucker averages 8.1 rebounds per game, which ranks second on her team, and second among Big 12 freshmen.
Tucker and the Lady Raiders will resume conference play on the road against Texas at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Austin.
