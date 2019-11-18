Texas Tech women's basketball freshman Alexis Tucker was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week after putting up 23 points, 13 rebounds and two steals against Sam Houston State.
Heading into the second game of their season, Tucker leads all Big 12 freshmen in scoring and is the third-highest scoring freshman in the country, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Her 13-rebound performance places her at second in the nation among freshmen and first in the Big 12. Freshman title aside, Tucker is ranked 12th in rebounds in the country and 14th-leading scorer.
Aside from being named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week, Tucker was also named College Sports Madness’ Big 12 Player of the Week, according to the release.
Tucker and the Lady Raiders are set to take on Florida A&M on Monday at 6 p.m., looking to stay undefeated at United Supermarkets Arena this season.
