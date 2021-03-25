Sophomore Alexis Tucker and senior guard Jo'Nah "Boogie" Johnson have made their entry into the transfer portal, the two announced on their Twitter accounts Thursday.
The two are leaving the program after senior forward Lexi Gordon, freshman forward Khyla Wade-Warren and freshman Daija Powell opted to enter the transfer portal just days prior.
Tucker played in 25 games last season for Texas Tech women's basketball, according to Tech Athletics, nine of which she started.
For Johnson, an injury rendered her out for the entirety of the 2021-'21 season. However, she started 18 games for Tech the year prior under former head coach Marlene Stollings.
With the recent exits from the Lady Raiders' program, their roster is now cut to just seven players, according to Tech Athletics.
