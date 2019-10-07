Three Texas Tech football players earned Big 12 Conference weekly awards based on their performance against No. 21 Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Following Tech’s first ranked win at Jones AT&T Stadium since 2013, junior quarterback Jett Duffey was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, according to the Big 12. Senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks was also recognized as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and redshirt freshman kicker Trey Wolff garnered the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.
Against Oklahoma State, Duffey threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns as he completed 26 of his 44 pass attempts, according to Tech Athletics. Along with his passing game, Duffey also ran for 22 yards, including a single rushing touchdown. With Duffey starting for the first time this season, the junior quarterback led Tech’s offense to 586 total offensive yards.
As Duffey was recognized for his offensive performance, Brooks was honored for what he did on defense. Brooks recorded a career-high 19 tackles and four tackles for loss against the nationally-ranked Cowboys on Saturday, according to Tech Athletics. He also recorded three sacks and forced a fumble to help Tech secure its upset. In the history of the program, Brooks’ 19 tackles were the most since 2002 and his three sacks were the most since 2016.
On special teams, Wolff was recognized by the conference despite missing his first field goal of the season, according to Tech Athletics. Against the Cowboys, Wolff nailed three field goals, one 38 yards, 27 yards and 26 yards. On kickoffs, Wolff registered seven touchbacks in his 9 attempts to prevent Oklahoma State’s return team from gaining extra yardage.
With three Big 12 players of the week, the Red Raiders will travel to Waco to take on Baylor at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on FS1.
