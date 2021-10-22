The 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Cross Country teams were released Thursday, Oct. 21 featuring 20 Red Raiders, according to Texas Tech Athletics.
Ten Red Raiders from each team earned a spot on the list. Tech, Texas and Kansas State all tied to lead women’s teams, according to Tech Athletics.
For the men’s side, Tech tied with Kansas and finished behind Oklahoma State, who finished with 13, and Kansas State, who finished with 12, according to Big 12 Sports.
This year's 20 selections mark the highest the teams have had in the last five years. In each of those five years, Tech has had double digit honorees, with many of them coming from the All-Big 12 First Team, according to Big 12 Sports.
Athletes must maintain at least a 3.20 or better GPA to make the first team, and a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA to make the second team. A student-athlete must also compete in at least 20 percent of contests the team competes in throughout the season to qualify. Seniors must have met these standards over the last two years to be eligible.
Below is the list of Red Raiders who qualified for either first or second team, according to a Tech Athletics news release:
Men's first team (3.20 GPA-higher)
- Luke Estes, senior, management
- Walker Hendricks, junior, electrical engineering
- Eric Maclean, senior, electrical engineering
- Edward Rush, sophomore, management
- Richard Taylor, junior, industrial engineering
- Jaden Tumale, sophomore, foundational engineering
- Thomas Velvin, sophomore, management
- Kirk Zuber, sophomore, construction management
Men's second team (3.00-3.19 GPA)
- Timothy Gregg, sophomore, creative media industries
- Owen Likins, sophomore, biology
Women's first team (3.20 GPA-higher)
- Sharon Chumo, senior, human sciences
- Natalie Gomez, senior, animal science
- Cameron Jenkins, sophomore, honors sciences & humanities
- Binta Ka, senior, speech language & hearing science
- Arianna Lopez, graduate, animal science
- Jazmyn Martinez, graduate, romance languages
- Edna Rotich, sophomore, foundational engineering
- Sydney White, senior, finance
- Kyra Young, senior, supply chain management
Women's second team (3.00-3.19 GPA)
- Kaitlyn Irving, senior, kinesiology
