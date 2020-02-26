The Texas Tech track and field team is set to compete in the Big 12 Championships on Friday and Saturday in Ames, Iowa. Tech will bring some of its strongest athletes in the hopes of putting together the most dominant title win in the conference.
At the championships, the Tech’s men’s team will be searching for its third-straight indoor championship and fifth-straight overall Big 12 title.
“We just need to do what we’ve been doing,” track and field head coach Wes Kittley said. “This meet is scary for us, but there’s a championship on the line, so we are going to try and go get it.”
Among the Red Raiders competing this weekend is Derrius Rodgers. He is a returning two-time All-Big 12 sprinter in both the 60-meter and 200-meter and is currently ranked third in the Big 12. Rodgers’ biggest competition going into the is meet is a sprinter from TCU who holds the number-one spot in the Big 12 for the 60-meters at 6.63. Rodgers’ best 60-meter sprint was at the Tech Matador Qualifier meet where he ran 6.64. Competing against Rodgers in the 200-meter will be Iowa transfer Karayme Bartley, who ran 20.61 last weekend for the third-fastest time in the NCAA this year.
Another strong contender for the Red Raiders is Keion Sutton, who currently sits ninth in the men’s 60-meter with his 6.68. Jacolby Shelton is tied with Rodgers for the best time in the conference at 6.64. Shelton will also compete this weekend in the men’s 200-meter and 60-meter.
Looking to the field events, pole vaulter Brandon Bray will compete for his first career Big 12 title. Bray currently holds the indoor and outdoor school record for men’s pole vault.
Gabe Oladipo also is set to compete and will look for his first Big 12 title win, as it is his first year in the Big 12 after transferring to Tech from Texas A&M. Since throwing his best record of 71’-0.75” or 21.66 meters, Oladipo has thrown four other program top-10 distances.
Leading the conference in the men’s long jump is Justin Hall. Nationally, Hall holds the number one spot in the Big 12 with a 26’ 5” or 8.05-meter jump. With marks not far from Hall, jumpers from Texas and Oklahoma will be bringing the heat for the Big 12 championship.
“The Big 12 is a great competition,” Hall said. “It’s a great feeling to get out there and compete with them.”
On the women’s side, Ruth Usoro will try and get the title in the women’s triple and long jump. Usoro holds the school record in both events. In addition, she currently ranks third in the NCAA in the long and fourth in the triple. Joining Usoro will be Chloe Wall, whose season’s best was 14’-2.75” or 4.34 meters.
Chinne Okoronkwo is returning to the Big 12 championship to seek her second-straight title in the women’s pole vault.
Moving to the track, athlete Gabrielle McDonald will make her appearance in the 60-meter hurdles. McDonald sits as the conference top hurdler and holds the school record after running 8.02 at the Corky Classic.
Leading the Lady Raiders in both the 60-meter and 200-meter is D’Jenne Egharevba, who ranks top-four in the conference.
The women will face tough competition against Texas, Oklahoma and Iowa, as all three are big teams who have nationally-ranked athletes.
“Any points we get there are going to be huge. Iowa State is really going to load all the long-distance stuff especially,” Kittley said. “I tell my kids we just need to go in that meet and do what we’ve been doing, and then we’ll be fine.”
The Big 12 championship will begin for the Red Raiders at 10 a.m. on Friday in Ames, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.