The Texas Tech Track & Field program had two members make program history bringing home a national championship title and a discus medal on June 12.
Junior Ruth Usoro won in both the NCAA indoor and outdoor championships in the triple jump, according to a news release from Tech Athletics. Usoro reached 46'-6.75 in the triple jump and was the first ever Red Raider to take home an outdoor triple jump title.
The Nigerian native also became the first woman in program history to win a triple jump title, according to Tech Athletics. Usoro went undefeated this season in the triple jump category with a 12-0 record.
After her efforts in the triple jumps, Usoro qualified for the Olympic standard in the long and triple jump, according to the news release.
Junior Seasons Usual also made program history and became the second woman to bring home a First Team All-American honor in discus, according to Tech Athletics. Usual’s bronze medal was earned after she had her third-best throw of the season at 192'-2" (58.58m).
It has been 12 years since the Red Raiders had a female medalist in the discus category, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior Kaylee Hinton and senior Callie Jones both competed in the heptathlon competition and brought home 14th and 19th respectively, according to Tech Athletics. This was the first time in program history the Red Raiders had two heptathletes competing at a national competition.
Hinton finished the competition with 5,498 points while Jones finished with 5,270, according to a Tech Athletics release.
