Texas Tech’s Track and Field teams opened its 2022 season with the annual Corky Classic at the Sports Performance Center, a two-day event where the field programs will compete Friday Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. and track programs will compete Saturday Jan. 15 at 11 a.m.
Named after Corky Oglesby, the Corky Classic recognizes coach Oglesby who gave 50 years of service to the university, produced 32 All-Americans, 11 Southwest Conference outdoor championships and seven indoor individual championships.
Tech’s programs each competed in six events and four Red Raiders finished with first place finishes.
Two of those first placed finishes came in men’s and women’s weight throw. Sophomore Jacob Mechler threw 19.56m (meters) for the men’s and senior Seasons Usual threw 20.6m for the women. The women’s team also claimed the first four places in the event.
For the women’s 600 yard run the Lady Raiders had four runners round the top 8 with three finishing in the top five. Juniors Lexye Price and Michaela Lewis take the second and third spot with Price finishing with personal best of 1:20.78 and Lewis finishing right behind her in her first career 600-yard race finishing with a time of 1:21.83.
On the men’s side, senior Ryan Champlin and junior Sven Cepus finished in the top two with Champlin coming out on top overall finishing with a time of 1:09.60, with Cepus right on his tail with a time of 1:09.62.
The men’s 1000m was the last event Tech participated in for the first day of the Corky Classic. The Red Raiders had three runners finish in the top five with sophomore Marco Vilca, in his first career 1000m race finished at the front with a time of 2:26.48. Freshman Owen Likins, in another tight finishing, was right behind him with a time of 2:26.92.
On the second day of the Classic, the Red Raiders played most of their events on the second day with 18 total events and nine first place finishes.
The Red Raiders did not disappoint for the weight throw final finishing first and second place overall. Sophomore Jacob Mechler finished first with a top throw of 19.56m followed by freshman Konnor Wood with his best throw at 18.02m.
In the men's triple jump event, the Red Raiders men’s team finished with the top three places. Led by senior Jalen Seals finished with 16.12m followed by juniors Chris Welch and Jequan Hogan. Welch finished in second with 15.59 and Hogan in third with 15.57m.
Later, in the day the men's finished with three athletes finish in the top six. First place finish by freshman Colton Naffziger with 4.96m followed by junior Logan Fraley with a third-place finish with the same distance of 4.96m.
In the men’s 60m hurdles final, one Red Raider finished in the top three. Sophomore Kyle Lind finished in third place with a time of 7.93 coming out of heat number two.
In the men’s mile, freshman Edward Rush finished in first place with a time of 4:14.83. Rush was the only runner from Tech to finish in a top place.
After the men’s mile, Tech was able to finish in the top two places of the men’s 1000m. Sophomore Marco Vilca and freshman Owen Likins come out in front with Vilca finishing first with a time of 2:26.48, with Likins finishing second overall with a time of 2:26.92.
In the last first place performance for the men’s team, freshman Terrence Jones finished in front of the men’s 60m race with a time of 6.45 seconds in heat number four. Coming out of heat three, junior Jacolby Shelton finished in 6.59 seconds.
In the first event of the day for the women’s team, in shot put, the Lady Raiders finished with two athletes in the top five with senior Kayli Johnson coming in second throwing 15.95m. In fourth place for the Lady Raiders junior Malin Smith finished throwing 15.45m.
Later, in the day the women’s team finished the triple jump event with three athletes taking the top three stops. Senior Ruth Usoro leads them off with a jump of 14.76m followed by sophomore Rutha Lasmane marked 13.85m and finished off by sophomore Onaara Obamuwagun ending with 13.05m.
In the women’s 200m Tech finishing with another first place placement, along with a third and fifth place finish. Senior Aneesa Scott finished first with a time of 24.32 seconds followed by sophomore Le-Taija Jackson with a time of 24 seconds and coming in fifth place Freshman Madeleine McElroy racked in a time of 24.90 seconds.
In the final event of the day, the women’s high jump freshman Mara Hering finished in fourth place with a height of 1.65 feet. Hering is the only Lady Raider to place.
The Track and Field teams will host another meet in one week at the Red Raider Open at the Sports Performance Center on Friday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m.
