The memorial service to celebrate long standing member of the Red Raider community, Tommy McVay, has been set for Saturday at 2 p.m. inside United Supermarkets Arena.
In an effort to promote social distancing, only friends, former players, coaches and family members are encouraged to attend. However, for those wanting to still see the event, Texas Tech will stream the service on TexasTech.TV, ESPN+ and also on both Tech’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
Upon entering the memorial service, face coverings will be required. The McVay family has also asked attendees to wear Tech apparel or red and black clothes to honor McVay’s 20-plus years as a valued member of the Tech football program.
At the service, Red Raider football head coach Matt Wells will speak along with former head coach Kill Kingsbury. They will be joined by McVay’s grandson, Chase Campman and former Red Raider Wes Welker.
Parking will be available on the north and south lots of United Supermarkets Arena, and all attendees will be able to enter the arena at 1 p.m. at the northwest entrance.
