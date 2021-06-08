The Super Regional Round times for the No. 8 seed Red Raider baseball team have been announced.
Tech will face off against No. 9 Stanford starting at 2 p.m. on Friday.
All of the games will be played at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. It will be a three game series.
The Red Raiders advanced to this matchup after a 3-0 sweep in the Regional Round, where they beat the Army Black Knights, North Carolina Tar Heels, and UCLA Bruins in that order.
Tech heads into this matchup boasting a 39-15 overall record on the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Stanford went 3-1 in their Regional Round set, having won an elimination game Monday against UC Irvine for the right to advance. They have a 36-15 record this season heading into this weekend.
The winner of this series will claim a spot in the upcoming 2021 College World Series.
The first two games between these two teams will be broadcast on ESPNU.
