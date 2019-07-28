Three awards recognized Texas Tech football players as they announced their preseason watch lists over the past week.
The senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks picked up his first preseason watch list mention after being named a candidate for the Butkus Award last week according to a Tech Athletics news release. On July 23, Brooks was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list as the 2019 season approaches.
Brooks was one of 92 players to make the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, according to the release. The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the Charlotte Touchdown Club sponsor the award that is given to the top defensive player in college football each year.
In his three seasons with Tech, Brooks recorded 259 tackles as he recorded at least 80 tackles in each season with the Red Raiders, according to the release. Brooks led Tech’s defense with the most tackles on the team in both 2016 (84) and 2018 (84) as he is only 70 tackles away from making the top 10 in program history in the category.
Last year, Brooks led the team in total tackles (84), solo tackles (43), assisted tackles (41) and tackles for loss (7.5), according to Tech Athletics. He also snagged a single pass for an interception as well as ranking second on the defense with six quarterback hits.
As Brooks earned his second award watch list mention this summer, junior offensive lineman Jack Anderson was recognized with his first as he was named a candidate for the Outland Trophy on July 23, according to the release.
The Outland Trophy is awarded to the top interior lineman (both offensive and defensive) in the nation, according to the release. Anderson was one of 83 players on the watch list as he became the first Red Raider to make the watch list since current Indianapolis Colts’ offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark made the list in 2015.
Anderson’s expectations are high this season as he earned Freshman All-America honors in 2017 as a true freshman and an All-Big 12 second team accolade last season, according to the release. Pro Football Focus also named Anderson to an All-Big 12 team last season, but the publication put the Frisco native on the first team after using their own grading system.
While this is Anderson’s first appearance on a preseason watch list this summer, the junior has earned two other accolades this preseason, according to the release. Anderson was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team as well as the Dave Campbell’s All-Texas Team for his work on the offensive line.
The final Red Raider to see their name on a preseason watch list this week was senior offensive lineman Travis Bruffy after he was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list on July 25, according to the release.
Bruffy was one of 86 student-athletes to be nominated for the premier college football award for community service, according to the release. The trophy is annually given to a football player who not only services their community but excels academically as well.
This is the second time Bruffy has been recognized for his work off of the football field as he was also named a candidate for the AFCA Good Works Team, according to the release. Buffy has impacted the community heavily as he regularly volunteers at local elementary schools as well as volunteering for both the Boys and Girls Club and the Special Olympics in Lubbock.
Aside from his community service, Bruffy is the president of Tech’s chapter of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) where he contributed to starting the “I Got Your Back” campaign for mental health awareness as well as a competition among student-athletes called “ReSAACyle,” according to the release. He also served as a representative on the Big 12 SAAC as he was recently one of four football players to vote on NCAA legislation at the NCAA Autonomy Convention.
The two-time Academic All-Big 12 first team honoree has started in 22 games with Tech as he enters the 2019 season as a team captain, according to the release. This is Bruffy’s second season to be elected as a captain by his teammates as he earned All-Big 12 honorable mentions in his last two seasons with the Red Raiders.
Bruffy will find out if he won the award in February as 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel announces the winner in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The Nagurski Trophy will be announced on Dec. 9 at a banquet and the Outland Trophy will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12 live on ESPN.
